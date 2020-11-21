Hermes メンズベルト ブラック

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
クリアランスセール！6万円→4万円！シンプルでスーツに合うベルトです。エルメスの店舗で購入したので正規品です。12万円くらいで購入しました。数回しか使用していないので、とても良い状態です。とめてた穴のところに型があります。(写真の↑をご確認下さい)82〜90cmの方向け幅:3cm#hermes#エルメス#ベルト#メンズベルト#エルメスベルト#hermesベルト#ブラックベルト#Hermes
