ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
アルバムのトレカとしおりのようなカードはありませんが、CDは未使用でアルバム自体もほぼ新品のままです。Wkoreaはお店で購入した状態のままですが、一度開封されているものとなっております。#BLACKPINK#jisoo#ジス#kpop
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sci-fi745147.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton549961.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/kindness212905.html
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sci-fi745147.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton549961.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/kindness212905.html
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊
BLACKPINK the albumジスver + WKorea ジス表紙2冊