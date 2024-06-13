ARTinoise Re.Corder

- ホーム
商品詳細
電子リコーダーARTinoiseRe.Corder ホワイトMIDI機能付イタリアARTinoise社製、Re.CorderホワイトMIDIコントローラー機能付き「lunatic/ルナティカ」です。アプリにblootooth連携し、スマホ上で色んな音源を出せました。そのままPAにフォンで繋いでもOKです。ただアプリの音源にトロンボーンが無かったので売りに出します。midi入力として使えばDAW上で色んな音が出せると思います。ギター経験のみで管楽器は未経験ですが、直ぐに運指ができ、独自の運指設定もできたのでカスタマイズ性が高く良いです。
