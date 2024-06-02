- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- トレーディングカード
- >
- ポケモンカードゲーム
- >
- ミュウ 25th プロモ PSA10
商品詳細
ミュウ25thプロモPSA10日本支社から先日返ってきたワンオーナー品です。もちろん100%本物です。丁寧に梱包しメルカリ便で発送致します。PSA10評価でも小さなキズ/凹み/ホロかけ/白欠け等ある場合がございます。トラブル防止のため鑑定評価以上のクオリティをお求めの方はご購入をお控え頂きますようお願い致します。ミュウ25周年25thプロモPSA10ポケカポケモンカード
