ダンカン　Antiquity for Strato Texas HOT
ダンカン　Antiquity for Strato Texas HOT
ブランド名 ダンカン
特別価格 税込 5,599 円
機材整理のため出品します。ヴィンテージトーンの代表格であるAntiquityシリーズ。エレクトリックギターの誕生した50年代のヴィンテージピックアップを再現。ヴィンテージピックアップそのままを目指し、当時の手巻き工程を再現したこだわりのピックアップ。プレイヤー達が求めていたヴィンテージピックアップの究極の再生版です。細心の注意を払いながらの\"手巻き\"作業は、磁極や巻き方向も全てヴィンテージピックアップの手法に従い、マグネットのセッティングも忠実に再現しています。導通確認済アクセサリー...その他シリーズ...Stratocasterアクセサリー・パーツ...ピックアップタイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプ
