- 【美品/半額以下】familiar ファミリア/ワンピース ニット サイズ90
商品詳細
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。familiarファミリアのワンピースです。ファミリアチェックとネイビーのコントラストが可愛く、ポケットがファー素材のオシャレなお品です。お出かけ着として5回程着用しました。シミ等はありませんが、袖、襟部分に素材由来の着用感を感じられるかもしれません。中古品、家庭保管にご理解頂ける方にご購入頂ければ幸いです。◆サイズ 90cm◆定価 16,500円#familiar#ファミリア#ワンピース#90cm#ファミリアチェック#チェック#ファー#プレゼント袖丈···長袖季節感···秋季節感···秋、冬季節感···春、秋、冬
