80s Vintage Cowhide/Metal Belt
80s Vintage Cowhide/Metal Belt
ブランド名 ジャンポールゴルチェオム
特別価格 税込 2,590 円
メッシュのメタルにカウハイドが貼り付けられ、その上に大ぶりの金具が付けられたベルトです。剣先にもスタッズが付けられ、バックルのデザインも手を引きます。素材さながらの重厚感があります。太さ:3cm全長:約83cm穴数:4個ウエスト:65cm〜73cm他にも出品しておりますので、併せてご覧いただけると幸いです。まとめ買いも歓迎です。お値引きいたします。50's60's70's80's90'svintageusedレトロ　y2kmilitary古着HELMUTLANGBEDj.wfordRafsimonsoamcyprojectnamachekostefancookemarniJEANPAULGAULTIERRRLmartinmargielaartisanalDAIRIKUsacaiisseymiyakekudosbotterjaquemuscamielfortgensstudionicholsonCOMMEdesGARÇONSrickowensvivienwestwoodundercoverbodesteinmasuyukihashimotokolorshoopdriesvannottenorimimartineroseourlegacysulvamauraleehedmaynerdoubletlittlebigtogasugarhillcmmnswdnttt_mswSasquatchfabrixcontenastoreこちらはNo-brandです。
