IMA 写真マガジン 「STEP OUT！」10冊セット

商品詳細
IMA写真マガジン「STEPOUT！」10冊セットIMAの創刊号から10号まで付帯していた、スピンアウトのA4サイズの小冊子です。10冊セット。日本の若手写真家の写真を中心にセレクト。美しい写真が多く、日本にもこんな表現者がたくさんいるんだと驚きます。大切に保管していたので、綺麗です。Vol1が、2013年から始まります。IMAマガジンの初期号は高額で出回っていますが、こちらもレアだと思います。写真家の方、写真好きな方におすすめします。#カメラ#デジタルカメラ#フィルム写真#photographer#photo#カメラマン#写真家#作品集#book#グラフィック#フィルム#写ルンです#フィルムカメラ#コラージュ#zine#絵画#ファッション#風景写真#現代アート#油絵#フォトグラム#暗室#コンテスト
