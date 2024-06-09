  • こだわり検索
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01
商品番号 L31417311222
SONY PlayStation4 CUH-2200AB01
ブランド名 ソニー
特別価格 税込 9,284 円
在庫状況 あり

SONYPlayStation4CUH-2200AB01color:BLACKゲーム機本体種類:PlayStation4ポータブル・据置タイプ:据置タイプ【付属品】・外箱・本体・純正コントローラー×2・HDMIケーブル・USBケーブル・電源ケーブル#ソニー#SONY
PlayStation 4 (プレイステーション4) ジェット・ブラック 500GB CUH-2200AB01 [ゲーム機本体]
