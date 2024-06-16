- ホーム
DS-1(Distortion)BOSSちょい傷あります。DS-1は、1978年にBOSS初のディストーションとして登場。現⾏BOSSコンパクトの中でもっとも多くのギタリストに愛用されているロングセラー・モデルです。象徴的なオレンジ・カラーとエッジの効いた粗い歪みサウンドは、ディストーションの象徴としてロックの進化を彩ってきました。コンパクト・エフェクターのアイコンともなった歪みペダルの原点は、今もなお、世界中のロック・ミュージシャンのインスピレーションを刺激し続けています。#BOSS#DS_1_Distortion_
