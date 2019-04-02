- ホーム
- >
- レディース
- >
- トップス
- >
- Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- theory luxe セオリーリュクス ノースリーブカットソー
商品詳細
オーガニックコットン100%のノースリーブカットソー。小さめのクルーネックと、無駄を削ぎ落としたミニマルなデザインがスタイリッシュ。後ろの肩に入ったタックが立体的なシルエットと流れるようなドレープを生み出し、ほんのり後ろ下がりのヘムラインが優美。■サイズ38■カラーくすみブルー■素材綿100%■Price17,600円柄・デザイン···無地カラー···ブルー袖丈···袖なしネック···クルーネック季節感···夏、秋
