Harry Potter Illustrated 3冊セット

HarryPotterseriesillustratedbyJimKayジム・ケイ氏によるイラスト付きのハリー・ポッターシリーズ3冊セットです。見ているだけで楽しい挿絵入りの版になっています。英語版ですのでご注意ください。【内容】・HarryPotterandthePhilosopher’sStone（賢者の石）・HarryPotterandtheChamberofSecrets（秘密の部屋）・HarryPotterandthePrisonerofAzkaban（アズカバンの囚人）【状態について】一度読んだきりだったので、状態は悪くないですが、賢者の石の表紙の一部に少しだけ破れがありました(4枚目)。その他大きな傷みはなさそうですが、見落としがあるかも知れません。あくまで中古品であるということをご理解ください。【その他】・喫煙者なし・猫を飼っていますので、アレルギーをお持ちの方や、お気になさる方はご購入をお控えください。らくらくorゆうゆうメルカリ便で発送です。#英検#英語教材#英語絵本#児童英語#こども英語
