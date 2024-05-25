- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- フィギュア
- >
- スポーツ
- >
- ストライダー スポーツモデル 12インチ ピンク
商品詳細
ストライダースポーツモデルカラー:ピンクプロテクター(肘/膝)あり※汚れあり3-5歳用293mmサドル調整棒あり※説明書あり中古品です。かなりの使用感あります。気になる方はご遠慮ください。自転車前の練習用に大活躍しました。ストライダーを乗ってから、自転車への移行はスムーズでおすすめです。
ストライダー スポーツモデル 12インチ ピンク
ストライダー スポーツモデル 12インチ ピンク
