ストライダー スポーツモデル 12インチ ピンク
商品番号 G98992642815
商品名

ストライダー スポーツモデル 12インチ ピンク
ブランド名 ストライダー
特別価格 税込 1,584 円
在庫状況 あり

数量：

商品詳細

ストライダースポーツモデルカラー:ピンクプロテクター(肘/膝)あり※汚れあり3-5歳用293mmサドル調整棒あり※説明書あり中古品です。かなりの使用感あります。気になる方はご遠慮ください。自転車前の練習用に大活躍しました。ストライダーを乗ってから、自転車への移行はスムーズでおすすめです。
