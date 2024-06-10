1972 Gibson Les Paul Pick up vintage

- ホーム
1972年頃のゴールドトップリィッシュに付いていた珍しいギブソンロゴ入りp90pickupになりますビンテージ品のためキズや割れが少し有りますフロントリード線 約30㎝ 抵抗値8.15リヤリード線 約15㎝ 抵抗値8.33最近のリィッシュ物に付けてもビンテージ感が楽しめます ビンテージレスポールが人気高騰している為 これからはもうビンテージパーツはなかなか入手困難とおもわれますビンテージパーツ交換返品防止の為返品不可でよろしくお願い致しますタイプ···レスポールタイプシリーズ···Gibsonアクセサリー・パーツ···ピックアップ
