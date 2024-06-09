Needles　Peace Buckle Bracelet

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
NeedlesPeaceBuckleBracelet-SteerLeather-Brownアシンメトリーな構図でピースマークを模ったバックルと、レザーを組み合わせたブレスレット。独創的なバックルの雰囲気と、太めの幅のレザーが存在感を発揮します。牛革の中でも厚みがあり、強度の高いステアレザーを使用。(販売サイトから引用)color:Brownsize:L(全長:約21.5cm幅:3.8cm)素材:牛革画像は販売サイトから引用しました。6枚目が実物の写真です。手元に届いた後に試着したのですが、サイズが合わないため出品します。
