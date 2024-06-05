AFIP　Tumors of the Pancreas 【新品】



Tumors of the Pancreas (Afip Atlas of Tumor Pathology; 4th Series Fascicle 6)



Amazon | Tumors of the Pancreas (AFIP Atlas of Tumor and Non-Tumor ...



Tumors of the Pancreas (Afip Atlas of Tumor Pathology; 4th Series Fascicle 6)



Tumors of the Pancreas (Afip Atlas of Tumor Pathology; 4th Series Fascicle 6)



Tumors of the Pancreas (AFIP Atlases of Tumor... by D. Klimstra



詳細検索結果 - 紀伊國屋書店ウェブストア｜オンライン書店｜本、雑誌 ...



TUMORS OF PANCREAS (AFIP ATLAS OF TUMOR PATHOLOGY; 4TH By Ralph H ...



詳細検索結果 - 紀伊國屋書店ウェブストア｜オンライン書店｜本、雑誌 ...



Amazon | Tumors of the Pancreas (AFIP Atlas of Tumor and Non-Tumor ...



Tumors of the Prostate Gland, Seminal Vesicles, Penis, and Scrotum, AFIP Atlas of Tumor Pathology, Series 4, Vol. 14



TUMORS OF PANCREAS (AFIP ATLAS OF TUMOR PATHOLOGY; 4TH By Ralph H ...



AFIP Atlas of Tumor and Nontumor Pathology Series 5



Classification of anaplastic carcinoma of the pancreas. General ...



詳細検索結果 - 紀伊國屋書店ウェブストア｜オンライン書店｜本、雑誌 ...



Amazon | Tumors of the Pancreas (AFIP Atlas of Tumor and Non-Tumor ...

■AFIPAtlasesofTumorandNon-TumorPathologySeries515TumorsofthePancrease■出版社：AFIP■発行年：2023年■アマゾン価格：43000円■未使用の美品です。■土日祝の発送はできません。■値下げ交渉不可■即購入可