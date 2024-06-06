  • こだわり検索
運動療法のための機能解剖学的触診技術 = Palpation to Funct…
「運動療法のための機能解剖学的触診技術=PalpationtoFunctionalAnatomyforTherapeuticExercise-UpperExtremity上肢」青木隆明/林典雄定価:￥5700#青木隆明#青木_隆明#林典雄#林_典雄#本#自然／医療・薬学・健康「運動療法のための機能解剖学的触診技術=PalpationtoFunctionalAnatomyforTherapeuticExercise下肢・体幹」青木隆明/林典雄定価:￥5700#青木隆明#青木_隆明#林典雄#林_典雄#本#自然／医療・薬学・健康使用感はありますが比較的綺麗な状態です！よろしくお願いします！理学療法士作業療法士言語聴覚士PTOTST
