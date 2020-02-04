  • こだわり検索
乃木坂46 8th year birthday live DVD
乃木坂46 8th year birthday live DVD
「乃木坂46/8thYEARBIRTHDAYLIVEDAY1・DAY2・DAY3・DAY4コンプリートBOX〈完全生産限定盤・9枚組〉」乃木坂46定価:￥28800DVDです。数回視聴しました。ケースに傷がございますが、視聴に影響ございません。ポストカード、トレーディングカードついています。（ポスカ4枚、トレカ6枚）中古品としてご理解の上購入ください。⚠︎こちらトレカ、ポスカの在庫確認のため購入前に必ずコメントください。#乃木坂46#CD・DVD
