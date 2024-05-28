美品ローゼンタールホワイトプレート

- ホーム
商品詳細
モーツァルト作曲の魔笛の歌詞が裏側に金文字で描かれた美しい大皿です。22cmこの他にもデミタスカップ\u0026ソーサー2客を出品していますのでどうぞご覧下さい。
