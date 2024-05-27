  • こだわり検索
Legend Les Paul Custom
Legend Les Paul Custom
ブランド名 Tvital
1990年終わり頃の個体でかなり乾いて弦振動がボディーに伝わっています　ネックはほぼまっすぐ　ピックアップカバー等、磨きはしておりません　音出しOKピックガード、ギターケース無し。
Legend Les Paul Custom

