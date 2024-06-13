- ホーム
- メンズ
- ジャケット/アウター
- ブルゾン
- needles カウボーイジャケット
カラー···グリーン柄・デザイン···無地beamsで購入したneedlesのカウボーイジャケットになります。この色はなかなか出回ってなく貴重です。2度着用しました。汚れや傷はございません。着用感Lsize相当■size（㎝）・着丈 66・身幅 61・肩幅 52・袖丈 62usedvintagejohnlawrencesullivansullensub-agemiharayasuhiro13monthanotheryouthanderssonbellmisbhvsaintlawrentparisvetementsyohjiyamamotocommedesgarconsladmusiciany3gosharubchinskiymaisonmartinmargielaoffwhiterickowensrafsimonsacnestudiossupremepradaambush99%iskenzoyprojectmartineroseunusedurutokyochristiandadadoubletambush/balenciagaalyxtogajwanderson/anotheryouth/DODODO/KTZ/MISBHV/ESCSTUDIO/MORETHANDOPEdairikurroommジップ・ボタン···ボタン留めフード···フードなし
