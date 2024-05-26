【レアモノ】GBA 悪魔城ドラキュラ　Circle of the moon

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ゲームボーイアドバンスソフト、悪魔城ドラキュラ Circleofthemoonです。箱説明書すべて揃っております。箱にかすかな凹み（ウラ面）がありますがそれほど気にならないとは思います。ウラ面バーコードした辺りに僅かな汚れがあります。写真にて確認できると思います。✱商品の状態については、個人により若干の認識の差があると思っています。特に神経質で気にされる方は購入前にコメントで確認をお願い致します。
