The Noma Guide to Fermentation

「TheNomaGuidetoFermentation」⚠洋書(英語)レネ・レゼピ/デイヴィッド・ジルバー2019年3月20日456ページ 大型本 ハードカバー201×262mm厚さ43m〜こちらは中古のお品ですので、中古にご理解頂ける方のご購入をお願い致します。カバー、表紙にスレ、シミがあります。洋書のため日本語訳された書き込みが数か所にあります。その他、見落としがありましたらすみません。英語のため 翻訳アプリを使いながら読んでいたので疲れることもありましたが内容には満足ですし部屋、店舗に飾るアート書籍としても良いかと思います。
