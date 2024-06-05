山岡康子さん　版画【バイオリニスト】

- ホーム
作品:14.5cmX19.5cm額:約28.5cmX34cm山岡康子さんご立会いの元、19年前に購入。直筆サイン入りで、No.が100/100です。お気に入りの作品ですが、気に入って頂ける方にお譲りいたします。
