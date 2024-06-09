PoKeMoN MIN

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
PoKeMoNMIN-001ウーパーブルーポケモンミニ本体電池は付属しませんので遊ぶ際は用意お願いします。箱と説明書無し画面に黒い傷は有りますがまだ使えます。動作確認済み中古品という点をご理解の方できる方の購入お待ちしております。#ポケモン#ポケモンミニ#任天堂#PoKeMoN常識の範囲以内なら値下げ出来ます。
