【Lサイズ】Supreme Bounty Hunter Wolf Tee
【Lサイズ】Supreme Bounty Hunter Wolf Tee
ブランド名 シュプリーム
特別価格 税込 6,000 円
★SupremeBountyHunterWolfTeeシュプリームバウンティハンターウルフTシャツレッド★商品に興味をもっていただき、ありがとうございます。【商品の説明】商品名:Tシャツブランド・メーカー：SupremeBountyHunterサイズ：L【商品の状態】使用状況:新品未使用注意事項:落札後ご入金を24時間以内可能な方のみ購入をお願いします。【その他】クロネコヤマトもしくは、日本郵便にて匿名で発送致します。不明点はご質問くださいませ。柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）カラー···レッド袖丈···半袖ネック···Uネック
【Lサイズ】Supreme Bounty Hunter Wolf Tee

