【Legio Made】Tear of blood Ring【レギオメイド】

ハロウィンセール11月1日昼迄商品ページをご覧頂き、ありがとうございます。購入される方・購入を考えてる方、プロフィールをご確認いただけると幸いです。商品の値下げはこちらの判断にて行う予定ですので、予めご了承下さい。【ブランド】LegioMade（レギオメイド）【商品名】TearofbloodRing【サイズ】20号【商品状態】使用感の少ない美品。気にならない程度かと思いますが傷やシルバーの燻み等あるかと思います。【コメント】LegioMadeのTearofbloodリングとSkinTriangleペンダントのセット販売になります。新品ですと2点で39000円程のお品です、お探しの方いましたらどうぞ宜しくお願い致します。【発送方法】ゆうパケットポストにて発送予定です。ポスト投函と郵便局の集荷のタイミングが異なりますので、ステータスの更新に時間がかかる場合があります。商品についての質問等お気軽にどうぞ。ご検討よろしくお願いします。0352
