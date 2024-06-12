Fashion: Photography of the Nineties



「FASHIONPhotographyoftheNineties」⚪︎編集:CamillaNickerson／NevilleWakefield⚪︎出版社:SCALO⚪︎発行年:1996年⚪︎サイズ 縦約28.5cm×横約22.5cm×厚み約2.5cm⚪︎商品の状態破れ、折れや、シミ、書き込み等は見受けられません。長期自宅保管してきましたが、全体的に状態は良いと思います。表紙に薄いプラスチックカバーを付けて保管していましたので、プラスチックカバー部分に多少スレや経年変化はありますが￼本表紙は比較的キレイな状態だと思います。ここ数年、本棚にしまったままでしたのでお探しの方にお譲りしようと思い出品いたしました。USED品であること、素人による長期自宅保管、検品、梱包であることをご理解ご了承の上、ご検討いただけましたら嬉しいです。※お値下げ交渉/お取り置き/専用出品いずれもしておりません。ご了承の程、よろしくお願いいたします。⚪︎梱包方法本をOPP袋に入れた後、リユースの紙袋等に入れてお届け予定です。⚪︎掲載作家#荒木経惟#Nobuyoshi_Araki#David_Armstrong#Jeff_Burton#Bruce_Davidson#Corinne_Day#Saul_Fletcher#Nan_Goldin#Steven_Klein#Nick_Knight#Inez_van_Lamsweerde#Vinoodh_Matadin#Annie_Leibovitz#Glen_Luchford#Mary_Ellen_Mark#Craig_McDean#Steven_Meisel#Catherine_Opie#Jack_Pierson#Richard_Prince#Charles_Ray#Terry_Richardson#Paolo_Roversi#Cindy_Sherman#David_Sims#Mario_Sorrenti#Juergen_Teller#Wolfgang_Tillmans#Ellen_von_Unwerth#アート#ファッション#写真集#art#fashion#photographyofthenineties