ザ・ドゥルッティ・コラムザ・リターン・オブ・ザ・ドゥルッティ・コラム初回700枚限定！伝説の「紙ヤスリ・ジャケット」が復刻！1stアルバム「TheReturnofTheDuruttiColumn」は初回盤のみ、伝説の「紙ヤスリ・ジャケット」と通常盤ジャケットの2枚ジャケット！藤原ヒロシ氏が推薦コメントを寄稿!『初めてのロンドン滞在期間中「DuruttiColumn」ばかり聞いてた。この美しい旋律を聞くと、今も思い出す、もう存在しないあの頃の憂いのある空気感を。』藤原ヒロシ
The Durutti Column 700枚限定！「紙ヤスリ・ジャケット」
The Durutti Column 700枚限定！「紙ヤスリ・ジャケット」
