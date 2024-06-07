  • こだわり検索
Homer hoop with gems silver Frank Ocean
Homerで購入したものの同じゴールドを購入し使わないので手放します。着用は2回ほど定価12万プラス関税分4万ほどロジウム・コーティングを施したリサイクル・シルバー925製のフープには、継ぎ目がないように見える繊細なヒンジが内蔵されています。各フープにブリリアントカットのラボグロウンダイヤモンドを4石ずつセットされています。ステューシーフローラル花柄ジャガードベロアストレートジーンズビッグオールカラー···ブラックコムデギャルソンやイッセイミヤケやプリーツ、グラフペーパーやchampion、Carhartt、prada、celine、hermes、needles、nike、stussy、supreme、needles、rebuildbyneedles、adidas、gracecontinental、etro、enfold、ameri、todayful、levi's、sacai、barbour、Dairiku/doublet/kudos/Sillage/Jieda/YUKIHASHIMOTO/RANDY/DELEDA/MartineRose/Allege/MaisonMargiela/sugarhill/8on8/Magliano/Eytys/Phingerin/Sasquatchfabrix/kikokostadinov/simplycomplicatedvujadekapitalsupremeoreenewyorkfrankoceanFrankOceanarc'teryxk8.0などのブランドや軍物、ミリタリー、アメリカ古着、ユーロ古着、ヴィンテージ、デザイン古着系など幅広く出品予定です。材質···シルバーカラー···シルバー
