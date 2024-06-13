  • こだわり検索
Western-Models AUBURN 851スピードスター 1/43英国製
Western-Models AUBURN 851スピードスター 1/43英国製
ブランド名 Cankle
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。英国・WesternModels／ウエスタンモデル製、縮尺：1/43スケール、ホワイトメタルによるハンドメイドのミニカー完成品「1935年式オーバン851スピードスター」です。20年ほど前に英国から輸入されたものを東京都内のミニカー専門店で、12,500円で購入しました。元箱は紛失しており、写真にあるような堅い紙箱に入れた状態で発送いたします。なお、当方は古いおもちゃやミニカー・コレクションに詳しくないため、専門的なご質問にはお答え出来ない場合がございますので、予めご承知おきくださいませ。
