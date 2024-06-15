  • こだわり検索
【新品未使用】MURRAY KNIT POLO｜RYE TENDER
【新品未使用】MURRAY KNIT POLO｜RYE TENDER
RYETENDER（ライテンダー）のMURRAYKNITPOLOです。2023年の福袋に入っていており、元々タグは付いていませんでした。とても可愛いのですが、着こなせる自信がないので手放すことにしました。新品未使用です。どなたか大事に着ていただける方にお譲りできたらと思います。ユニセックスなので男性の方にも着用いただけます。よろしくお願い致します。◾️SIZE1-Unisex着丈:70cm肩巾:49cm身巾:56cm袖丈:57cmCOTTON100%COLOR：ORANGEコットンニットでつくられたロングスリーブポロ。チェストポケット、サイドスリットなどスポーティなデザインが基礎にありつつも、ボディから編み続いた前立て、袋状になった裾など、細部の使用で上品で引き締まった印象に。
