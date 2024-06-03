  • こだわり検索
[KITH] X THE SIMPSONS FAMILY TEE
商品番号 K17151092408
商品名

[KITH] X THE SIMPSONS FAMILY TEE
ブランド名 Kvital
特別価格 税込 4,510 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

KITHは2011年にアメリカのニューヨークで『RonnieFieg(ロニー・フィエッグ)』によって設立されました。ブランドネームにもなっている「KITH」という名前の由来は、「KITHandKIN」という言葉からきており、スコットランドの古い言葉で「Friends\u0026Family(友達と家族)」を意味しています。この名前は「顧客には支払った物以上の価値を与えたいという理念を込めてこの名前にした」と言っています。2012年にはオリジナルアパレルブランドKITHの販売を開始しました。商品は世界中で愛されるTVアニメ「TheSimpsons（ザ・シンプソンズ）」とのコラボレーションアイテムです。◆室内で1度着用致しました。目立った傷や汚れ、擦れはございません。ほぼ未使用になります。着丈約71身幅約55※素人採寸ですので、多少の誤差があるかもしれません。カラー:ネイビー袖丈···半袖柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）
