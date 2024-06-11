- ホーム
- supreme kurt cobain tee カラー レッド Sサイズ
サイズSカラーレッドsupremeオンラインで購入したものになります。袋を開封して自分に鏡で合わせてみたところ、あまり似合っていなかったので残念ですが出品させて頂きます。袋を開けて広げただけですので、新品未使用品になります。木村拓哉さんが色違いの物を着用していますので人気が出ると思われます。シュプリーム カートコバーン カートコベイン柄・デザイン...プリント（ロゴなど）カラー...レッド袖丈...半袖ネック...Uネック
