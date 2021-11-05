ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
光沢感と繊細な織りの感触を楽しめます。好きな方には鉄板のデザインです！！！普段のお仕事や結婚式、プレゼント等で使っていただけるハイブランドネクタイになりますので是非手に取って見てください！❀ブランド：PaulSmith❀大剣幅：約9.5cm●状態：非常に良い※お値引きのご相談などもコメントにて受け付けております。
【極美品】Paul Smith ブルー ブラック 光沢感
