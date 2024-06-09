  • こだわり検索
globe the best live 1995-2002 DVD Vol2
globe the best live 1995-2002 DVD Vol2
中古で購入させて頂きました。ケース、ジャケット、ディスク汚れ、キズあり当方の環境では影響なく再生できました。数々の伝説を築き上げてきたアーティスト・globeが東京ドーム、代々木第一体育館、日本武道館などで行ったライブ映像を集めたコレクション。globeの歴史をライブ映像で振り返る。ベストライブをコンパイルした超豪華企画。ファン人気の高いアルバムナンバー中心に、隠れた名曲がズラリ！globeのこれまでの軌跡をライブ映像で振り返ったDVD作品。OP．giveyou/19951．MUSICTAKESMEHIGHER/1996＠東京代々木ホワイトシアター2．PreciousMemories/1996＠東京代々木ホワイトシアター3．GONNABEALRIGHT/1996＠東京代々木ホワイトシアター4．atemporarygirl/1997＠東京ドーム5．I'mbad/1998@横浜スタジアム6．UNDERYourSky/1998@横浜スタジアム7．I'mstillalone/1998@横浜スタジアム8．Youaretheone/1998@横浜スタジアム9．lettingoutadeepbreath/1999＠東京代々木第一体育館10．illusion/1999＠東京代々木第一体育館11．Watchingeverything/2000＠ZeppTokyo12．outernet/2001＠東京ベイNKホール13．angel'ssong/2001＠東京ベイNKホール14．onthewaytoYOU/2002＠日本武道館15．THEMAINLOAD/2002＠日本武道館16．Lightsbroughtthefuture/2001＠東京ベイNKホール
globe the best live 1995-2002 DVD Vol2

