A Descriptive Catalogue of the...
A Descriptive Catalogue of the...
`ADescriptiveCatalogueofthepre-1868JapaneseBooks,ManuscriptsandprintsintheLibraryoftheSchoolofOrientalandAfricanStudies』D.G.Chibbett・B.F.Hickman・S.Matsudaira著OxfordUniversityPress、1975年刊定価：10英ポンド1980年代に外国で購入した東洋アフリカ研究学院（SOAS）所蔵の1868年以前の和本・写本及び浮世絵に関する目録です。全体的に少しヤケあり。#目録
