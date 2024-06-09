- ホーム
gibson es135 1995年製
gibsones135です。セミプロから譲り受けたもの。年代物の割には美品だと思います。ピックアップはp-100。es175よりロック寄り、es335より甘めといったところ。コンデンサーはvintageに変更（確かblackbeauty）ネック補修はなし、トラスロッドもさわっていません。フレット減りもなく、枯れた感じが甘いです。フラットワウンドが張ってあり、主にライブで使用。喫煙はしません。専用のハードケース付き。
