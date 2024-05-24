CX-5 オートエグゼ AutoExe ローダウンスプリング MKF7100

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
CX5オートエグゼAutoExeローダウンスプリングMKF7100取り付け、取り外し、使用に伴うキズや汚れ、塗装剥げ等があります。1年半で33000km走りました。取り外してから拭いたりはしておりませんので、そのままの状態で箱へ詰めて発送いたします。中古品となりますので、ご理解いただける方へお譲りできればと思います。仕事もありますので、発送は土日で対応いたします。対応車種メーカー···マツダ用品の種類···車高調整オートエグゼLOWDOWNSPRINGMKF7100マツダcxサスペンション
