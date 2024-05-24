ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ChristianLouboutinメンズ用の長財布で正規店で購入しました。カラーは外側がブラック、内側がレッドです。価格は74,520円(税込)で約1年間使用しました。控えめなデザインとスタッズが魅力的です。箱や巾着袋など付属品も揃っています。●ブランド：クリスチャンルブタンChristianLouboutin●アイテム：長財布ラウンドファスナー●タイプ：パネトーネカーフスタッズ●型番：3185065●対象：メンズ●カラー：外側ブラック/内側レッド●素材：レザー●サイズ：W19cmH10.5cmD:2.5cm●備考:小銭入れ×1、札入×2、カードポケット×12、フリーポケット×2●付属品：外箱、純正保存袋(巾着袋)●その他、注意事項：写真をご確認の上、中古品であるということをご理解いただきご購入をお願いします。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/choice552985.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Taipei965571.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rejuvenate533748.html
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
http://narcologia.ru/goods/choice552985.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Taipei965571.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rejuvenate533748.html
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET
Christian Louboutin M PANETTONE WALLET