商品番号 Q15282413140
商品名

THE WEEKEND CITY CLUB
ブランド名 ニート
特別価格 税込 3,399 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

試着のみの美品です。暗所で保管しておりました。着用しようと考えていたため、ツバのシールは一度剥がしております。ご理解いただける方のみご購入お願いいたします。ウォッシュ加工が施されています。ネイビーsizeフリー後ろにアジャスターが付いているので調節可能です。即購入○よろしくお願いいたします。
