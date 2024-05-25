  • こだわり検索
WTAPS×NEWERA 21AW 59FIFTY LOW PRO CAP
商品番号 E94571387022
WTAPS×NEWERA 21AW 59FIFTY LOW PRO CAP
ブランド名 ダブルタップス
特別価格 税込 8,740 円
在庫状況 あり

商品名：WTAPS×NEWERA/ダブルタップス×ニューエラ21AW59FIFTYLOWPROCAP/POLYTWILLNEWERAベースボールキャップカラー：ダークブルー（ネイビー）系コンディション：USED品となりますので、多少の使用感がありますが、目立つダメージや汚れは見られません。素材：本体・ポリエステル100％、刺繍糸・ポリエステル100％付属品：なしZorn着用
