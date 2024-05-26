【美品】The elder statesman フリースブルゾン

- ホーム
エルダーステイツマンのフリースブルゾンです。ロンハーマン千駄ヶ谷にて購入。着用は2,3度のみで美品です。◆ブラック◆Sサイズ肩幅50,身幅61,着丈65◆付属品なし◆定価8万ほどとても暖かく、上質なフリースで作られています。画像追加などお気軽に。ロンハーマンronhermanTheelderstatesmanジエルダーステイツマンタイダイボアフリースカラー···ブラックジップ・ボタン···ボタン留め
