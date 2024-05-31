PlayStation VR

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
1.PlayStationVR（初代）のセット箱無し ※電源コードのみありません。ご了承下さい。2.VR専用ソフト2枚3.モーションコントローラー未使用（箱は開封済み）2つ4.VRシューティングコントローラー1つ（箱無し）1〜4のバラ売り対応可 即購入可。4のシューティングコントローラーは箱無しで保存していた為、多少の汚れキズあります。納得いただける方のみ、ご購入お願いします。その他質問があれば、お問い合わせください。
