◎ReoNa BD 武道館　LIVE 新品

「ReoNa/ONE-MANConcert2023「ピルグリム」at日本武道館～3.6day逃げて逢おうね～〈初回生産限定盤〉」ReoNa定価:￥8800ブルーレイ新品未開封プロフ必読ReoNa初の日本武道館ライブ映像をパッケージ化！2023年3月6日に開催されたReoNa自身初の日本武道館公演「ReoNaONE-MANConcert2023「ピルグリム」at日本武道館〜3.6day逃げて逢おうね〜」をパッケージ化、全17曲収録！初回限定盤には特典として日本武道館への足跡をたどるドキュメント映像も収録。さらに初回限定盤には、ライブ音源をCD化した特典CDも同梱。#ReoNa#CD・DVD#ReoNaDVD#ReoNaBD
