- eimy istoire トップス ワンショルダーレースブラウス
商品詳細
eimyistoreレーストップスワンショルダーレースブラウスくすみピンクprice¥10,980+税身幅38着丈53cm新品未使用タグ付き総レースで女性らしく可愛さの溢れるデザインです。スタンドカラーのレーストップスはウエストで切り替え、裾はぺプラムシルエットでスタイルアップ、贅沢にタックを寄せた胸元のフリルがポイントです。タイトデニムですっきりと大人フェミニンスタイルに。フレアスカートで甘めにスタイリングしても素敵です。素人検品の為、多少の見落としはご容赦下さい。裏地 ありコンパクトに折り畳ませていただき、最安値の方法で送らせていただきます。畳みジワ等はご容赦下さい。素人検品の為見落としがある可能性も含めたお値段となりますので、ご了承下さい。カラー···くすみピンク袖丈···袖なし柄・デザイン···レース季節感···春、夏、秋
