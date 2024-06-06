  • こだわり検索
redline ☆My Moon Montante ブレスレット
商品番号 C17992295889
商品名

redline ☆My Moon Montante ブレスレット
ブランド名 レッドライン
特別価格 税込 20,520 円
在庫状況 あり

最終値下げです！購入後何度か着用してますので糸の毛羽立ちや金属に若干小傷がありますが目立つ程ではなく美品です！月のモチーフに合ったネイビーのコードにイエローゴールド台にキラキラと輝く0.1カラットの小粒ダイヤと少し大き目の一粒ダイヤを敷き詰めたとても綺麗なデザインです！サイズ最長15.5価格税込118800円
redline ☆My Moon Montante ブレスレット

