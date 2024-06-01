- ホーム
- 台湾瑠璃工房 tittot 3172 2008年 獅子
台湾瑠璃工房tittotブランドです瑠璃とは唐の時代のガラスの呼称で工房の名前の由来になります。台湾瑠璃工房の作品は中国故宮博物館台湾アメリカイギリス等の数々の美術館に永久収蔵されていますこの度姉のコレクションを出品させて頂きましたご覧頂きありがとう御座いますご検討宜しくお願い致します商品サイズ高さ獅子の1番高い所17.5cm獅子が乗っている台の長い所15.5cm一番下の台8cm奥行11.5cm箱付いています●(下の黒い台は付いておりません)●#台湾瑠璃工房#tittot#ガラス細工#オブジェ#ガラスオブジェ
