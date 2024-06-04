グッチ 574744 財布 二つ折り財布 折り財布 コンパクトウォレット

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
グッチ574744財布二つ折り財布折り財布コンパクトウォレットロゴレザーブラックブランドGUCCI グッチ商品名二つ折り財布商品番号574744カラーブラックサイズ横 8cm 縦 10.5cm 奥行 2cm 素材レザー付属品-ランクABランクコメント外側：金具薄キズ・薄汚れ(小) 中面：小銭入れ若干使用感(写真参照)管理番号0602-a6231y※当店が出品している商品は全て業者向けブランドオークションより仕入れたもので全て正規品でございます
