※プロフィール・商品説明欄をよくお読みになって下さい。※発送は土日のみ（月～水に発送可能な場合有）【商品内訳】GBAソフト 悪魔城ドラキュラCircleoftheMoon 箱説有【動作確認】実機・レトロフリークにて起動確認済み（写真９枚目にタイトル画面）【ご注意】ご購入前に、必ず商品説明と写真をご参照いただき、商品の状態にご納得の上でご購入願います。【値引交渉】値引交渉には応じられない事をご了承ください。【発送方法】ネコポスで発送予定。【特記事項】・起動確認はしておりますが、お客様のゲーム環境によっては正常に起動・動作しない可能性がございます。その場合の返品には応じかねますので、予めご了承ください。#ゲーム#アクション#ゲームボーイアドバンス#Other
GBAソフト 悪魔城ドラキュラ Circle of the Moon 箱説有
